$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 29th

1) How many hours are there in two days?

(48 Hours)

2) Which way is counter-clockwise, LEFT or RIGHT?

(Left)

3) Sydney is the largest city of which country?

(Australia)

4) What colour must be added to Yellow to make Green?

(Blue)

5) What does one hundred and 44 divided by 2 equal?

(72)

6) What does a caterpillar turn into?

(Butterfly)

7) Toronto FC are playing Portland tonight. How many players field for one team in a game of Soccer?

(11)

8) Will.i.am is a member of which band?

(Black Eyed Peas)

9) What is the closest star to the Earth?

(The Sun)

10) How many dwarfs did Snow White live with?

(7)