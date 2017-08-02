$1000 Minute, Wednesday August 2nd

1) Monday is a holiday for most in Ontario. What do many people call it?

Civic HolidayDay

2) KOOL FM is currently paying you how much per hour to listen with our Payroll Payoff Contest?

$100 per hour

3) The Toronto Blue Jays Traded Francisco Liriano to the Houston Astros on Mondays Trade Deadline. What position does he play?

Pitcher

4) This East Coast Band is known for songs like Highway of Hero’s and Not Ready to go and are headlining this Friday Kempenfest Main Stage?

The Trews

5) The only Female Smurf is named?

Smurfette

6) Spell Smurfette?

S -M-U-R-F-E-T-T-E-

7) Charlie brought in 2 dozen cookies to work. Darryl ate 4 and gave away 2. How many Cookies Did Charlie have?

24

8) Toy Story 4 is scheduled to be released in 2019. What is the name of the toy cowboy in Toy Story?

Woody

9) Yesterday was Matt LeBlanc’s birthday. What character did he play on ‘Friends’?

Joey

10) This Television Channel just wrapped up its of Shark Week?

Discovery Channel