$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 30th

1. What holiday do kids dress up to collect treats

Halloween



2. What is the name of the holiday on Monday

Labour Day

3. What is the full date of the first day back to school

Tuesday September 5th 2017



4. The Jays continue their series against the Red Sox tonight, what City are the Red Sox from?

Boston

5. Going north bound on Hwy 400, how many exits are there into Barrie

6 (Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop East, Dunlop West, Bayfield, Duckworth)

6. Allen / Fixed / Adjustable are types of what tool?

Wrenches



7. Friday September 22nd will mark the first official day of what this year

Fall / autumn

8. Including Y, how many vowels are there in the alphabet?

6



9. Spell the word handkerchief

H A N D K E R C H I E F

10. If you had ten dollars and seventy five cents in quarters, how many quarters would you have

43