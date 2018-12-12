$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 12th

1) Whose face would you find on the front of the NEW 10 dollar Canadian bill?

(Viola Desmond)

2) In the story of the “Wizard of Oz”, what did the Lion want from the Wizard?

(Courage)

3) What fictional planet is the superhero “Superman” from?

(Krypton)

4) Which Canadian province is the only one to be officially bi-lingual?

(New Brunswick)

5) The primary colours red and yellow mix together to make which secondary colour?

(Orange)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Apollo is the Greek god of music, truth and prophecy.

(True)

7) Last night the Toronto Raptors were in Los Angeles playing WHAT team?

(LA Clippers)

8) How many strings are there on a standard guitar?

(Six)

9) What is the name of the city that the cartoon family “The Simpsons” live in?

(Springfield)

10) Which country has the highest population in the world?

(China)