$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 13th
1. How many lives is a cat said to have nine 2.Which magical […]
1. How many lives is a cat said to have
nine
2.Which magical article of clothing brings Frosty the Snowman to life one day
Hat
3. What day of the week is it today?
Wednesday
4. How many sleeps are left in 2017?
19
5. Which Canadian Province is the smallest in land mass
PEI / Prince Edward Island
6. Which actress played Rachel Green on FRIENDS
Jennifer Aniston
7. Last night the leafs were the visiting team against the flyers. What city did they play in?
Philadelphia
8. Spell Philadelphia
P H I L A D E L P H I A
9. Who won last nights Leafs game
Philly
10. When paying in cash, what does $ 12. 88 round to?
$12.90