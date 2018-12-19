$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 19th

1) What colour is the ‘M’ in McDonald’s?

(Yellow)

2) The movie ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ hits theatres today. NAME the actress who plays Mary Poppins.

(Emily Blunt)

3) What is the Aloha State?

(Hawaii)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The name of Batman’s butler is Albert.

(FALSE- Alfred)

5) NAME the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate team?

(Toronto Marlies)

6) NAME the Dr. Seuss character who steals Christmas?

(The Grinch)

7) Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable?

(Fruit)

8) In the `Harry Potter` series, what animal is Hedwig?

(Snowy Owl)

9) “If I Had A Million Dollars” is a song by which Canadian musical group?

(Barenaked Ladies)

10) What was the first name of Shakespeare?

(William)