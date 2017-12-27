$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 27th

1. What flavour is pink in Napoleon Ice Cream

strawberry

2. What day of the week will January 1st 2018 land on?

Monday

3.What breakfast cereal is Sonny the Cuckoo Bird “cuckoo for”?

Coca Puffs

4. True or False; the colour of flamingos is affected by their diet

True

5. Unfortunately, Hockey Legend Johnny Bower passed away, what position did he play

Goalie

6. What does the “H” in H2-0 stand for

Hydrogen

7. Canada is playing in the World Juniors this week in which sport

Hockey / Ice Hockey

8. Tonight Canada plays Slovakia in the World Juniors; Spell Slovakia

S L O V A K I A

9. What was the name of the alien in the cartoon the Flintstones

The Great Gazoo



10. If you are in a car going 10 kilometres an hour, how long will it take you to travel 20 kilometres

2 hours