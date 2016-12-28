$1000 minute Wednesday December 28th 2016

1. How many vowels are there in New Year’s Eve

5

2. Name one of the ski hills in our area that you can also go snow tubing at

Snow Valley / Horseshoe

3. The character Sonic is what kind of animal

Hedge Hog

4. In the NFL, Tom Brady plays which position for the New England Patriots

Quarter back

5. Which of Snow White’s 7 dwarfs name starts with the letter G

Grumpy

6. What is a group of Owls called

A parliament

7. True or False, in our solar system Venus is the only planet that rotates clockwise

True

8. Spell resolution

Resolution

9. Who is headlining the downtown countdown in Barrie

Sloan

10. What is 16 multiplied by 20?

320