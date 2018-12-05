$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 5th

1) How many nights is Hanukah celebrated?

(8)

2) Which US state is known for their peaches?

(Georgia)

3) What is the biggest size of bed called?

(California King)

4) Which all girl-group had a top ten hit with `Waterfalls` in 1995?

(TLC)

5) Eddie Murphy announced the birth of his tenth child, a boy. NAME the movie series he starred in, when his character could speak to animals.

(Dr. Dolittle)

6) The Toronto Raptors are at home tonight to the 76ers. What city are the 76ers from?

(Philadelphia)

7) SPELL: Philadelphia

(P-H-I-L-A-D-E-L-P-H-I-A)

8) What type of currency is used in Ireland?

(Euro)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The Great Wall Of China is visible from outer space.

(False)

10) NAME the capital of Manitoba.

(Winnipeg)