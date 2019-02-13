$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 13th

1) What colour is an emerald?

(Green)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Claustrophobia is the fear of confined spaces.

(True)

3) How many degrees are found in a circle?

(360)

4) What is the name of Prince William’s daughter?

(Charlotte)

5) How many Canadian quarters make up a dollar?

(4)

6) Which city do the cartoons from ‘The Simpsons’ live in?

(Springfield)

7) Spring Training starts for the Toronto Blue Jays next weekend, in which U-S state?

(Florida)

8) Which actor is famous for saying “I’ll be back”?

(Arnold Schwarzenegger)

9) Which Toronto rapper asked for the CN Tower to be lit up Gold after his Grammy win?

(Drake)

10) What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called?

(Origami)