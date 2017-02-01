$1000 Minute Wednesday February 1st

1. True or False, paper towels can go in the green bin

True

2. Valentine’s Day lands on which day of the week this year

Tuesday

3. Name the food festival on right now in Barrie

Barrielicious

4. In Pop Culture, the slang term “BRB” means what

Be Right Back

5. This Saturday’s Polar Plunge with the Barrie Police, is supporting What?

Special Olympics

6. Which nursery rhyme’s chorus ends with Tip me over and pour me out

I’m a little tea pot

7. On a stop light, what colour means go?

Green

8. The Barrie Colts are playing the Kingston Frontenacs tomorrow, which band did they redesign there jersey in honour of

The Tragically Hip

9. Which artist is head lining the Super Bowl half time show on Sunday?

Lady Gaga

10. In the NFL, if your team has 19 points, how many touch downs did you probably score

3