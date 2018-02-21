Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 21st

1. Who sung the American National Anthem at last weekend’s All-Star game held in LA? […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Who sung the American National Anthem at last weekend’s All-Star game held in LA?
Answer: Fergie

 

 

 

 
2. T/F The two team captains were Lebron James and Kyle Lowry?
Answer: False

 

 

 

 
3. The Barrie Colts play a home game tomorrow against the Steelheads. What city are the steelheads from?
Answer: Mississauga

 

 

 

 
4. Spell Mississauga

 

 

 

 
5. How many gold medals has Canada won thus far in the winter games?
Answer: 9

 

 

 
6. What food franchise has the slogan “Eat Fresh”?
Answer: Subway

 

 

 

 

 
7. In Finding Nemo, what kind of fish is Bruce?
Answer: Shark

 

 

 

 

 
8. Beverley Hills is a suburb of which U.S city?
Answer: Los Angeles

 

 

 

 
9. Excluding white, how many colours are in the flag of Ontario?
Answer: 4

 

 

 

 

 
10. What is 64 divided by 4?
Answer: 16

Related posts

$1000 Tuesday, February 20th

$1000 Minute Friday, February 16th

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 15th