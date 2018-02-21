$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 21st

1. Who sung the American National Anthem at last weekend’s All-Star game held in LA?

Answer: Fergie



2. T/F The two team captains were Lebron James and Kyle Lowry?

Answer: False



3. The Barrie Colts play a home game tomorrow against the Steelheads. What city are the steelheads from?

Answer: Mississauga



4. Spell Mississauga



5. How many gold medals has Canada won thus far in the winter games?

Answer: 9



6. What food franchise has the slogan “Eat Fresh”?

Answer: Subway



7. In Finding Nemo, what kind of fish is Bruce?

Answer: Shark



8. Beverley Hills is a suburb of which U.S city?

Answer: Los Angeles



9. Excluding white, how many colours are in the flag of Ontario?

Answer: 4



10. What is 64 divided by 4?

Answer: 16