$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 21st
1. Who sung the American National Anthem at last weekend’s All-Star game held in LA?
Answer: Fergie
2. T/F The two team captains were Lebron James and Kyle Lowry?
Answer: False
3. The Barrie Colts play a home game tomorrow against the Steelheads. What city are the steelheads from?
Answer: Mississauga
4. Spell Mississauga
5. How many gold medals has Canada won thus far in the winter games?
Answer: 9
6. What food franchise has the slogan “Eat Fresh”?
Answer: Subway
7. In Finding Nemo, what kind of fish is Bruce?
Answer: Shark
8. Beverley Hills is a suburb of which U.S city?
Answer: Los Angeles
9. Excluding white, how many colours are in the flag of Ontario?
Answer: 4
10. What is 64 divided by 4?
Answer: 16