$1000 Minute Wednesday February 22nd

1. A noun is defined as a person, animal, place or what?

Thing

2. True or False, the Lego Batman Movie was number one at the box office again this past weekend

True

3. In the nursery rhyme “jack and Jill” who fell down first

Jack

4. What is the value of the Canadian coin that has the beaver on it

Five cents

5. Which is bigger, one third of a pizza or two fourths of a pizza

Two fourths

6. Which holiday would you hunt for eggs?

Easter

7. Spell Easter backwards

R E T S A E

8. Other than land and water, how do animals migrate

Air

9. True or False It has been discovered that there may be an 8th continent

True; Zealandia

10. If you bought four apples, five peppers, and seven oranges, how many pieces of FRUIT did you buy

Eleven (four apples + seven oranges = eleven)