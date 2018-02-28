$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 28th

1. What Major Awards Show is taking place this Sunday in Hollywood?

Answer: Academy Awards or Oscars



2. Who is hosting this awards show?

Answer: Jimmy Kimmel



3. Today is February 28th, what is the date tomorrow?

Answer: March 1st



4. What is the second letter of the Greek alphabet?

Answer: Beta



5. Spell alphabet backwards



6. What part of the body is your thyroid in?

Answer: Neck



7. What country won the most medals in this year’s Winter Games?

Answer: Norway



8. What is 110 divided by 11?

Answer: 10



9. What is the villains’ name in Aladian?

Answer: Jafar



10. t/f 7 letters spell “Aladdin”?

Answer: True