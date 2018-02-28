Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 28th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What Major Awards Show is taking place this Sunday in Hollywood?
Answer: Academy Awards or Oscars

 

 

 
2. Who is hosting this awards show?
Answer: Jimmy Kimmel

 

 

 

 
3. Today is February 28th, what is the date tomorrow?
Answer: March 1st

 

 

 

 
4. What is the second letter of the Greek alphabet?
Answer: Beta

 

 

 

 
5. Spell alphabet backwards

 

 

 

 
6. What part of the body is your thyroid in?
Answer: Neck

 

 

 

 
7. What country won the most medals in this year’s Winter Games?
Answer: Norway

 

 

 

 
8. What is 110 divided by 11?
Answer: 10

 

 

 

 

 
9. What is the villains’ name in Aladian?
Answer: Jafar

 

 

 

 

 
10. t/f 7 letters spell “Aladdin”?
Answer: True

