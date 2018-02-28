$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 28th
1. What Major Awards Show is taking place this Sunday in Hollywood?
Answer: Academy Awards or Oscars
2. Who is hosting this awards show?
Answer: Jimmy Kimmel
3. Today is February 28th, what is the date tomorrow?
Answer: March 1st
4. What is the second letter of the Greek alphabet?
Answer: Beta
5. Spell alphabet backwards
6. What part of the body is your thyroid in?
Answer: Neck
7. What country won the most medals in this year’s Winter Games?
Answer: Norway
8. What is 110 divided by 11?
Answer: 10
9. What is the villains’ name in Aladian?
Answer: Jafar
10. t/f 7 letters spell “Aladdin”?
Answer: True