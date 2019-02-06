$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 6th

1) NAME the famous Jamaican Reggae singer who would have been 74 today.

(Bob Marley)

2) What is the tube like device astronomers use to look at the stars?

(Telescope)

3) Which chocolate bar used the slogan “Gimme a break”?

(Kit-Kat)

4) If Taylor had 15 balloons and wanted to bunch three balloons together. How many bunches of balloons would he have?

(5)

5) Which team are the Toronto Maple Leafs playing at home tonight?

(Ottawa Senators)

6) SPELL: Senators.

(S-E-N-A-T-O-R-S)

7) What is the opposite direction of North East?

(South West)

8) ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ hits theatres this weekend. Who voices LEGO Batman in the movie?

(Will Arnett)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The average adult has two hundred and 6 bones in their body.

(True)

10) Which month follows April?

(May)