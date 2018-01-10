$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 10th

1. What do the letters of the fast-food chain KFC stand for?

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2. When looking at a map of the World, which country is said to be shaped like a boot

Italy

3. What source does solar energy come from?

The Sun

4. Does the Earth revolve around the Sun or does the Sun revolve around the Earth?

Earth revolves around the Sun



5. What type of tree do acorns come from

Oak Trees

6. What are the 3 main ingredients that make traditional poutine

French fries/cheese curds/gravy

7. If listed alphabetically, which dwarf from Snow White would be listed first

Bashful

8. Spell coincidence

C O I N C I D E N C E

9. Which of the following is not a type of tooth: Incisor / Retina / Molar

Retina

10. What would you subtract from 1075 to get an answer of 615

460