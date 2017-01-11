$1000 Minute Wednesday January 11th 2017

1. When recycling; is it Paper or Plastic that’s meant for the gray bin

Paper

2. Which breed of bird is typically associated with a pirate

Parrot

3. A Yatch travels by air / land or water

Water

4. Which type of flower is presented on the TV Show The Bachelor

rose

5. Little Bo Peep lost her what

Sheep

6. Who is the new host of celebrity Apprentice

Arnold Schwarzenegger

7. Spell Apprentice

A p p r e n t I c e

8. Kool FM will be hosting it’s first ski night this Friday night, which ski hill will we be at

Horseshoe Resort

9. At the Golden Globes, which actresses speech caused Trump to react on social media

Meryl Streep

10. True or False; cherries grow on trees

True