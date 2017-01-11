$1000 Minute Wednesday January 11th 2017
1. When recycling; is it Paper or Plastic that’s meant for the gray bin
Paper
2. Which breed of bird is typically associated with a pirate
Parrot
3. A Yatch travels by air / land or water
Water
4. Which type of flower is presented on the TV Show The Bachelor
rose
5. Little Bo Peep lost her what
Sheep
6. Who is the new host of celebrity Apprentice
Arnold Schwarzenegger
7. Spell Apprentice
A p p r e n t I c e
8. Kool FM will be hosting it’s first ski night this Friday night, which ski hill will we be at
Horseshoe Resort
9. At the Golden Globes, which actresses speech caused Trump to react on social media
Meryl Streep
10. True or False; cherries grow on trees
True