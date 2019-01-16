$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 16th

1) Which Flower’s bulbs were once used as currency?

(Tulips)

2) There are 9 bowls of tomato soup and 8 bowls of vegetable soup. How many bowls of soup are there?

(17)

3) What is the next stat holiday in Ontario when most people will spend time with their families?

(Family Day/February 18th)

4) What colour must be added to yellow to make orange?

(Red)

5) How many finger holes are there on a ten-pin bowling ball?

(3)

6) SPELL: Algonquin.

(A-L-G-O-N-Q-U-I-N)

7) Is Hylophobia the fear of water, or the fear of forests?

(Forests)

8) What is the name of the Boston NBA team that are taking on the Toronto Raptors tonight?

(Celtics)

9) What is the name of the new M. Night Shyamalan movie that premiers today, starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson?

(Glass)

10) What is the name of the smallest province in Canada?

(Prince Edward Island)