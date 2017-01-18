$1000 Minute Wednesday January 18th 2017

1. What liquid is usually poured over cereal

Milk

2. Clogs / Gladiators / Stilleto’s are worn on which body part

Feet

3. Cupid is a symbol used for which holiday

Valentine’s day

4. An X-Ray looks at injuries in bones or muscles

Bones

5. In this nursery rhyme, who sat on a wall before they had a great fall

Humpty Dumpty

6. How many years are in a millennium

1000 (one thousand)

7. Spell millennium

M I l l e n n I u m

8. Who won last night’s Leafs game?

The Leafs

9. Which day this week will be the last day of President Obama’s Presidency

Friday

10. Charlie baked 3 trays of 12 cookies, she divided them evenly into 4 bags. How many cookies are in each bag?

9