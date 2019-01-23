$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 23rd

1) What is half as a percentage?

(50%)

2) The three colours used in a digital display are red, blue and which other colour?

(Green)

3) What is the festival held by Barrie’s waterfront every August long weekend called?

(Kempenfest)

4) The OSCAR Nominees were announced yesterday. NAME the movie up for best picture starring Rami Malek?

(Bohemian Rhapsody)

5) The Capital City of China is?

(Beijing)

6) Dalmatians are the mascot for what emergency service?

(Firefighters)

7) Who is the villain in 101 Dalmatians?

(Cruella de Vil)

8) Are there MORE or LESS than 8 judges in the Canadian Supreme court?

(MORE—there’s 9 judges)

9) How many prongs are there on a standard fork?

(Four)

10) What are molars, premolars, incisors and canines all types of?

(Teeth)