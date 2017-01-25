$1000 Minute! Wednesday, January 25th, 2017!

1. This sequel starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson picked up 9 Razzie nominations including worst picture?

Zoolander 2

2. What planet is closest to the sun?

Mercury

3. This Sesame Street Character is an 8’2” tall yellow bird?

Big Bird

4. How many oceans border Canada?

3 (Atlantic, Pacific and Artic)

5. True or False, John A Macdonald’s face is on the Canadian 5 Dollar bill?

False he’s on the 10. Wilfred Laurier is on the 5.

6. Spell Calendar?

C-A-L-E-N-D-A-R

7. In 1937, Walt Disney Studios released its first fully animated feature film about a princess and her evil jealous stepmother, what was it?

Snow White

8. How many zodiac signs are there?

12

9. Train Song “Play That Song” Borrows the Melody from a popular Piano Song Called Heart and Soul that was featured in this 1980 Movie Starring Tom Hanks?

Big

10. As of today, how many months until Christmas Day?

11 (Jan 25th- Dec 25th)