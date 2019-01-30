$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 30th
Which planet in our solar system is known for having a ring around it? (Saturn) […]
- Which planet in our solar system is known for having a ring around it?
(Saturn)
- Which artist from Toronto is leading the Juno nominations?
(Shawn Mendes)
- Mia arrives at school at 8:45am and she finishes 6 hours later. What time does she leave school?
(2:45pm)
- Which famous children’s book features two characters named Tweedledum and Tweedledee?
(‘Alice in Wonderland’)
- How many cards are there in a standard pack of cards excluding jokers?
(52)
- TRUE OR FALSE: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ was the first TV show to put a toilet on TV.
(True)
- NAME the quarterback taking the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl this Sunday?
(Tom Brady)
- Which is colder, The North Pole or The South Pole?
(South)
- What animal is on the Canadian Quarter?
(Caribou)
- ‘Jagged Little Pill’ is becoming a Broadway musical, based off WHICH artist’s album?
(Alanis Morissette)