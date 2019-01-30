Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 30th

  1. Which planet in our solar system is known for having a ring around it?
    (Saturn)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which artist from Toronto is leading the Juno nominations?
    (Shawn Mendes)

 

 

 

 

  1. Mia arrives at school at 8:45am and she finishes 6 hours later. What time does she leave school?
    (2:45pm)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which famous children’s book features two characters named Tweedledum and Tweedledee?
    (‘Alice in Wonderland’)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many cards are there in a standard pack of cards excluding jokers?
    (52)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ was the first TV show to put a toilet on TV.
     (True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. NAME the quarterback taking the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl this Sunday?
    (Tom Brady)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which is colder, The North Pole or The South Pole?
    (South)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What animal is on the Canadian Quarter?
    (Caribou)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Jagged Little Pill’ is becoming a Broadway musical, based off WHICH artist’s album?
    (Alanis Morissette)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

