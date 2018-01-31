Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 31st!

1. Long is to short, as curly is to _______?
Answer: Straight

 

 

 

 
2. T/F Tom Brady has won every Super bowl game he has appeared in?
Answer: False

 

 

 

 
3. What is the main ingredient of Guacamole?
Answer: Avocado

 

 

 

 
4. Spell Guacamole

 

 

 

 

 
5. What type of animal is a Cassowary?
Answer: Bird

 

 

 

 
6. In exactly 2 weeks from today, what will the date be?
Answer: February 14th, 2018

 

 

 

 
7. What holiday will be celebrated in exactly 2 weeks from today?
Answer: Valentine’s Day

 

 

 

 
8. How many points is a touchdown worth?
Answer: 6

 

 

 

 
9. What is 3 multiplied by 18?
Answer: 54

 

 

 

 
10. In the game of darts, what is a red bullseye worth?
Answer: 50

