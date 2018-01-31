$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 31st!
1. Long is to short, as curly is to _______?
Answer: Straight
2. T/F Tom Brady has won every Super bowl game he has appeared in?
Answer: False
3. What is the main ingredient of Guacamole?
Answer: Avocado
4. Spell Guacamole
5. What type of animal is a Cassowary?
Answer: Bird
6. In exactly 2 weeks from today, what will the date be?
Answer: February 14th, 2018
7. What holiday will be celebrated in exactly 2 weeks from today?
Answer: Valentine’s Day
8. How many points is a touchdown worth?
Answer: 6
9. What is 3 multiplied by 18?
Answer: 54
10. In the game of darts, what is a red bullseye worth?
Answer: 50