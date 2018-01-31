$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 31st!

1. Long is to short, as curly is to _______?

Answer: Straight



2. T/F Tom Brady has won every Super bowl game he has appeared in?

Answer: False



3. What is the main ingredient of Guacamole?

Answer: Avocado



4. Spell Guacamole



5. What type of animal is a Cassowary?

Answer: Bird



6. In exactly 2 weeks from today, what will the date be?

Answer: February 14th, 2018



7. What holiday will be celebrated in exactly 2 weeks from today?

Answer: Valentine’s Day



8. How many points is a touchdown worth?

Answer: 6



9. What is 3 multiplied by 18?

Answer: 54



10. In the game of darts, what is a red bullseye worth?

Answer: 50