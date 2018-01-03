$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 3rd

1. The Republic of Korea will be the host country to which games next month

The Olympic Games

2. What is the largest bone in the human body?

The Femur

3. In Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet, what’s Romeo’s last name?

Montague

4. Which planet in our solar system is larger Earth or Jupiter?

Jupiter

5. What is the name of the vehicle that Scooby Doo and his friends travel around in

The Mystery Machine

6. Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone?

Soprano

7. Canada played Switzerland yesterday in the World Juniors quarter-final, who won

Canada

8. Spell Switzerland

S W I T Z E R L A N D

9. Which sport uses the terms ‘eagle’ and ‘albatross’? Golf, hockey or basketball?

Golf

10. What is the largest two digit prime number?

97