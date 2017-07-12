$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 12th

1. Which Canadian bank note is the colour purple

Ten dollar bill



2. Which league won last night’s All-Star game

American

3. In baseball, the plates connect to home plate to make what shape

Diamond



4. Brian Griffin is the name of the fictional dog on which animated TV show

Family Guy

5. Which province are wild fires happening in

British Columbia / BC



6. Spell Ketchup

K E T C H U P

7. If you have the acronym “MD” after you work signature. What is your career

Doctor

8. If you are looking at the Mona Lisa what gallery are you in

The Louvre

9. Name one of the Beaches in Barrie

Centennial Beach / Johnson’s Beach / Minet’s Point Beach / Tyndale Beach / Wilkin’s Beach



10. If you found a treasure chest with 421 diamonds and 377 rubies. How many more diamonds are there than rubies?

44