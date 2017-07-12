$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 12th
1. Which Canadian bank note is the colour purple
Ten dollar bill
2. Which league won last night’s All-Star game
American
3. In baseball, the plates connect to home plate to make what shape
Diamond
4. Brian Griffin is the name of the fictional dog on which animated TV show
Family Guy
5. Which province are wild fires happening in
British Columbia / BC
6. Spell Ketchup
K E T C H U P
7. If you have the acronym “MD” after you work signature. What is your career
Doctor
8. If you are looking at the Mona Lisa what gallery are you in
The Louvre
9. Name one of the Beaches in Barrie
Centennial Beach / Johnson’s Beach / Minet’s Point Beach / Tyndale Beach / Wilkin’s Beach
10. If you found a treasure chest with 421 diamonds and 377 rubies. How many more diamonds are there than rubies?
44