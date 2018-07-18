$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 18th

1) Yesterday was the MLB All-Star game; the American league faces off against what other league in this event?

(National League)

2) What is the largest province in Canada based on land mass?

(Quebec)

3) Name the sea creature that natural pearls are found in?

(Oysters)

4) SPELL: Percussion

(P-E-R-C-U-S-S-I-O-N)

5) Today is Vin Diesels birthday; name the film series where he plays a street racer.

(Fast and Furious)

6) You buy a coffee that is a total of $2.15, using a $5 bill. How much change do you receive?

($2.85)

7) What is the inner most layer of the Earth called?

(Core)

8) Mamma Mia 2 comes out this week; name the academy award winning actress who played the lead role in the original.

(Meryl Streep)

9) What social media platforms logo is a small, blue bird?

(Twitter)

10) The popular Canadian dish poutine consists of French Fries, Cheese Curds and what else?

(Gravy)