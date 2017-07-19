Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 19th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1.what car manufacturer makes the RAV4
Toyota

 

 

 

2.U-V Radiation is produced by the sun, what does U-V stand for
Ultraviolet

 

 

 
3.Which ocean is off of Canada’s west coast
Pacific Ocean

 

 

 

4.True or False, all parts of a dandelion are edible
True

 

 

 
5.Spell dandelion
D A N D E L I O N

 

 

 

 

6.Aaron Sanchez is starting for the jays tonight, what position does Aaron Sanchez play
Pitcher

 

 

 
7.Albatross/Eagle/ Birdie are terms used in which sport
Golf

 

 

 

8.What is the name of the evil wizard in the Smurfs
Gargamel

 

 

 
9.If a recipe for cupcakes calls for 3 eggs per batch & you’re making 13 batches. How many eggs do you need
39

 

 

10.Former Prime Minister Robert Borden is on which Canadian Bank Note
$100 (one hundred)

