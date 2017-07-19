$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 19th

1.what car manufacturer makes the RAV4

Toyota

2.U-V Radiation is produced by the sun, what does U-V stand for

Ultraviolet



3.Which ocean is off of Canada’s west coast

Pacific Ocean

4.True or False, all parts of a dandelion are edible

True



5.Spell dandelion

D A N D E L I O N

6.Aaron Sanchez is starting for the jays tonight, what position does Aaron Sanchez play

Pitcher



7.Albatross/Eagle/ Birdie are terms used in which sport

Golf

8.What is the name of the evil wizard in the Smurfs

Gargamel



9.If a recipe for cupcakes calls for 3 eggs per batch & you’re making 13 batches. How many eggs do you need

39

10.Former Prime Minister Robert Borden is on which Canadian Bank Note

$100 (one hundred)