$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 25th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Almost 90% of the world’s population lives in the Northern Hemisphere.

(True)

2) What is Canada’s national animal?

(Beaver)

3) Today is Matt Leblanc’s birthday; NAME the character he played on the TV sitcom ‘Friends’.

(Joey Tribbiani)

4) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home to the Twins tonight. What city are the Twins from?

(Minnesota)

5) SPELL: Minnesota.

(M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A)

6) Which artist recently took a nasty fall on stage during her Reputation Tour?

(Taylor Swift)

7) In the movie ‘Finding Nemo’, what’s the name of Nemo’s dad?

(Marlin)

8) What is the total number of dots on one die?

(21)

9) What is a king or queen in Egypt called?

(Pharaoh)

10) The vegetable black-eyed peas are not peas. What are they?

(Beans)