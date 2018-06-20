$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 20th

1) Barry Trotz recently stepped down as head coach of WHAT NHL team?

(Washington Capitals)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: There are more grains of sand on every beach in the world than there are stars in our galaxy.

(FALSE)

3) Emilia Clarke said goodbye to ‘Game of Thrones’ on Instagram. What is the name of the character she played in the series?

(Daenerys Targaryen)

4) Not including today, how many days are there until Canada Day?

(11)

5) Which one of Taylor Swift’s exes is she rumoured to be talking about in her song ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’?

(Jake Gyllenhaal)

6) What does the ‘L’ stand for in a BLT sandwich?

(Lettuce)

7) Glenn Frey and Don Henley were members of which band?

(The Eagles)

8) What is the postal abbreviation for Saskatchewan?

(SK)

9) SPELL: Saskatchewan.

(S-A-S-K-A-T-C-H-E-W-A-N)

10) How many rings make up an ‘Audi’ symbol?

(Four)