$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 28th

1. What is the name of Hasbro’s color molding clay for children?

Play-Doh



2. Later today this Canadian Military aerobatics teams will be flying over Kempenfelt Bay?

The Snowbirds

3. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall are all sisters on what reality TV Show?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians



4. Today is Wednesday, how do you say that in French?

Mercredis



5. This weekend Dunlop street will be closed for what annual event?

Promenade Days

6. Jimi and Joni are going to the beach, and are bringing their water raft? What “There” is used in this sentence?

Their



7. What is 8 x 8 -4=

60 8×8=64-4=60

8. Barrielicious kicks off on July 7 and runs until July 23rd spell barrielicious ?

B-A-R-R-I-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S



9. True or false Canada is the oldest country in North America?

False, Canada was established in 1867, The USA was established in 1776 (Mexico 1824)

10. Who won last night’s jays game against the Orioles?

Orioles!