$1000 Minute Wednesday June 7th

1. What do people apply to their skin to protect against harmful UV rays?

Sunscreen

2. What does UV stand for

Ultraviolet



3. What game has a mat with circles of green yellow blue and red?

Twister

4. Fill in the blank in this lullaby; Hush Little Baby don’t say a word, papa’s going to buy you a Blank

Mocking bird

5. Which celebrity actor welcomed twins yesterday

George Clooney

6. Elizabeth Berkley teased a possible Saved by the Bell reunion, what was the name of the high school in the show

Bayside High

7. Steve Rogers is which super hero

Captain America

8. The Jays played the Athletics last night, which team won

Athletics

9. The Kool FM Lunch box event starts this Friday, spell lunch box backwards

X O B H C N U L

10. You went out for lunch and it came to ten dollars and seventy five cents. If you paid with a twenty dollar bill how much change would you get

$9.25