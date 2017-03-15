Listen Live

1000 Minute Wednesday, March 15

1. “Every day deserves a kiss” is the slogan for which chocolate
Hersey Kisses

2. Do Giraffes have spots or strips?
A: Spots

3. What is the name of Winnie the Pooh’s donkey friend?
A: Eeyore

4. True or False- Montreal is an Island?
A: True

5. The video game characters the Mario Brothers have a daytime job, what is it
A: Plumbers

6. In a typical game of volleyball, how many players are on the court for one team?
A: 6

7. Is the 10th letter in the alphabet a vowel or a consonant
Consonant (J)

8. What character is associated with St. Patrick’s Day?
A: Leprechaun

9. Spell Leprechaun
L E P R E C H A U N

10. What is the answer to this equation; 9 x 5 + 7
A: 52

