1000 Minute Wednesday, March 15
1. “Every day deserves a kiss” is the slogan for which chocolate
Hersey Kisses
2. Do Giraffes have spots or strips?
A: Spots
3. What is the name of Winnie the Pooh’s donkey friend?
A: Eeyore
4. True or False- Montreal is an Island?
A: True
5. The video game characters the Mario Brothers have a daytime job, what is it
A: Plumbers
6. In a typical game of volleyball, how many players are on the court for one team?
A: 6
7. Is the 10th letter in the alphabet a vowel or a consonant
Consonant (J)
8. What character is associated with St. Patrick’s Day?
A: Leprechaun
9. Spell Leprechaun
L E P R E C H A U N
10. What is the answer to this equation; 9 x 5 + 7
A: 52