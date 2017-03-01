$1000 Minute Wednesday March 1st

1. What political party is Justin Trudeau the leader of

Liberal Party

2. What is the 3rd month of the year

March

3. True of False, camels do not always have 2 humps

True

4. Which ingredient is used in bread that causes it to rise

Yeast

5. What is the name of the movie that tells the story of the Von Trapp family

The Sound of Music

6. Who painted the 15th century mural known as the last supper

Leonardo Divinci

7. Amphibians live part of their life in water and part on land, spell amphibian

A M P H I B I A N

8. A family of 7 bought a baker’s dozen of donuts, each ate 1 donut. How many are left?

6

9. What “break” is happening for most school students this month

March Break/ Reading Week/ Spring Break

10. Grapefruit league refers to spring training for what professional sport?

Major League Baseball