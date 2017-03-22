Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday March 22nd

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Which of these super heroes wears a mask; Batman or Superman
Batman

2. T-Ball, Soft ball, Fast Pitch are variations of which sport
Baseball

3. Duplo Blocks are made by which company
Lego

4. There are 4 official seasons in a year, how many seasons are in the month of March
2 (winter / spring)

5. In the NHL which city are the Bruins from
Boston

6. April Fools Day lands on which day of the week this year
Saturday

7. A broken mirror is said to be how many years of bad luck
7

8. Who won last night’s Raptors game
Raptors!!!!

9. True or False, the Raptors are first in their division
False

10. Spell superstitious
S u p e r s t i t i o u s

