$1000 Minute Wednesday March 22nd

1. Which of these super heroes wears a mask; Batman or Superman

Batman

2. T-Ball, Soft ball, Fast Pitch are variations of which sport

Baseball

3. Duplo Blocks are made by which company

Lego

4. There are 4 official seasons in a year, how many seasons are in the month of March

2 (winter / spring)

5. In the NHL which city are the Bruins from

Boston

6. April Fools Day lands on which day of the week this year

Saturday

7. A broken mirror is said to be how many years of bad luck

7

8. Who won last night’s Raptors game

Raptors!!!!

9. True or False, the Raptors are first in their division

False

10. Spell superstitious

S u p e r s t i t i o u s