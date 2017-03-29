$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 29th

1. Which HBO show is releasing a line of wines this spring

Game of Thrones

2. If Jon, Joy and Jenna went looking for Easter eggs and collectively found 43, how many would be left over after they split them up evenly?

1 (They would each get 14 eggs (42) and one would be left over)

3. If you had a cavity who would you go see

A Dentist

4. Spell cavity backwards

y t i v a c

5. How many teeth does an adult typically have; 30 / 32 or 38

32

6. Who won last night’s Leafs game?

The Leafs!

7. True or False, On the TV show The Simpsons, the person who voices Bart Simpson is a female

True

8. There are 10 provinces in Canada, if listed alphabetically which is last

Saskatchewan

9. What is the name of Ronda McDonalds Purple Friend?

Grimace

10. Which former Member of One-Direction is the latest to be launching a solo career with a single on April 7th?

Harry Styles