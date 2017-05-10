$1000 Minute Wednesday May 10th

1. Hickory Dickory Dock, who ran up the clock

The Mouse



2. On the TV show friends, how many friends were in the main cast

6

3. In the NHL, name one of the teams playing in a game 7 tonight

Edmonton Oilers/ Anaheim Ducks / Pittsburgh Penguins / Washington Capitals

4. True or False, there is more than one Stanley Cup

True

5. Which store using the saying “home owners helping home owners”

Home Hardware

6. Before Kelly Ripa was a talk show co-host, which soap opera did she star in

All My Children

7. Which vegetable is celebrated at the annual festival in Bradford every summer

Carrot



8. Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men tell No tales comes out this month, spell Caribbean

C A R I B B E A N

9. The Raptors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, how many games did they win against the cavaliers

0



10. Sara needs 40 cookies for school, If her mom made 56 and her brother ate one dozen, how many extras does she have

4 (56 – 12 = 44)