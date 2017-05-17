$1000 Minute Wednesday May 17th
1. Emerald City is the capital city of which fictitious land
The Land of Oz
2. Which character on Sesame Street sings the rubber ducky song
Ernie
3. True or False, one of the A’s in NASA stands for Astronaut
False; National Aeronautics and Space Administration
4. Spell astronaut
A S T R O N A U T
5. Which U.S state is famous for the peach
Georgia
6. Sing the next line; I’m a little tea pot, short and stout ______________
Here is my handle, here is my spout…
7. Debra Messing & Eric McCormack will be reprising their roles as the title characters of this popular TV show
Will & Grace
8. Sodium Chloride is more commonly called what
Salt
9. If listed alphabetically, which season would be listed last
Winter
10. Sarah has a lemonade stand; and is selling cups for a quarter. How many cups would she have to sell in order to make ten dollars?
40