$1000 Minute Wednesday May 17th

1. Emerald City is the capital city of which fictitious land

The Land of Oz



2. Which character on Sesame Street sings the rubber ducky song

Ernie

3. True or False, one of the A’s in NASA stands for Astronaut

False; National Aeronautics and Space Administration

4. Spell astronaut

A S T R O N A U T

5. Which U.S state is famous for the peach

Georgia



6. Sing the next line; I’m a little tea pot, short and stout ______________

Here is my handle, here is my spout…

7. Debra Messing & Eric McCormack will be reprising their roles as the title characters of this popular TV show

Will & Grace

8. Sodium Chloride is more commonly called what

Salt



9. If listed alphabetically, which season would be listed last

Winter

10. Sarah has a lemonade stand; and is selling cups for a quarter. How many cups would she have to sell in order to make ten dollars?

40