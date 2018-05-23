$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 23rd

1) Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA Monday night. What state was she representing? West Virginia –OR– Nebraska?

(Nebraska)

2) TRUE or FALSE: Alliumphobia is a fear of garlic.

(True)

3) What is the main ingredient used in guacamole?

(Avocado)

4) SPELL: Fluorescent.

(F-L-U-O-R-E-S-C-E-N-T)

5) What food does the Giant Panda mainly eat?

(Bamboo)

6) NAME the manager for the Toronto Blue Jays?

(John Gibbons)

7) What is 175 divided by 5 equal?

(35)

8) NAME the Aloha US State?

(Hawaii)

9) Who was crowned the American Idol winner Monday night?

(Maddie Poppe)

10) What is the official title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel now that they’re married?

(Duke & Duchess of Sussex)