$1000 Minute Wednesday May 24th
1. Which game would you use the term “check mate” in
Chess
2. There are 4 suits are in a standard deck of cards, name one of the red suits
Hearts / Diamonds
3. In which city are the Kool FM studios located
Barrie
4. Spell radio backwards
O I D A R
5. Sing the next line of this Children’s song; Old MacDonald had a farm … blank…
E –I- E- I – O
6. Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 comes out this summer. What is the name of the main race car in this franchise
Lightning McQueen
7. Who won last nights Sens/Penguins game?
Sens
8. Who is the mascot for the cereal Frosted Flakes
Tony the Tiger
9. Canada is celebrating 150 years this July 1st, what year was Canada established
1867
10. Sharon has collected 375 stamps. She has 140 more than Michelle. How many stamps does Michelle have?
235