$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 30th

1) A “scratch golfer” means the golfer has a handicap of WHAT?

(Zero)

2) Cary baked 74 cookies. If she wanted to give half of them to Jen and half of them Lorrie, how much would each lady get?

(37)

3) What is the largest South American country by area? Colombia, Brazil or Argentina?

(Brazil)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The can-opener was NOT invented until 45 years after the tin can?

(True)

5) The Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals against which team?

(Cleveland Cavaliers)

6) On the TV show ‘The Simpsons’, what is the name of the Simpson’s dog?

(Santa’s Little Helper)

7) Vanilla Ice’s song ‘Ice Ice Baby’ sampled WHICH song by Queen?

(Under Pressure)

8) What is the ONLY mythological animal mentioned in a Harry Potter book title?

(Phoenix)

9) The Spirit Cather sculpture is on the shore of what body of water in Barrie?

(Kempenfelt Bay)

10) The study of plants is known as WHAT?

(Botany)