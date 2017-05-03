$1000 Minute Wednesday May 3rd

1. What colour is the leaf on the Toronto Blue Jays logo

Red

2. Who was named as Kelly Ripa’s new co-host

Ryan Seacrest

3. Bruce Banner turns into this alter-ego

The Hulk

4. Which type of math uses shapes

Geometry

5. Which festival can you see both The Strumbellas and Paw Patrol at this summer?

The Big Feastival

6. Spell Strumbellas

strumbellas

7. Basmati and jasmine are types of which food

Rice

8. Which artist’s new single is titled “Bon Apetit”

Katy Perry

9. True of False, the Raptors have been eliminated from the playoffs

False

10. What year will Canada turn 175

2042