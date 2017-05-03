$1000 Minute Wednesday May 3rd
1. What colour is the leaf on the Toronto Blue Jays logo Red 2. Who […]
1. What colour is the leaf on the Toronto Blue Jays logo
Red
2. Who was named as Kelly Ripa’s new co-host
Ryan Seacrest
3. Bruce Banner turns into this alter-ego
The Hulk
4. Which type of math uses shapes
Geometry
5. Which festival can you see both The Strumbellas and Paw Patrol at this summer?
The Big Feastival
6. Spell Strumbellas
strumbellas
7. Basmati and jasmine are types of which food
Rice
8. Which artist’s new single is titled “Bon Apetit”
Katy Perry
9. True of False, the Raptors have been eliminated from the playoffs
False
10. What year will Canada turn 175
2042