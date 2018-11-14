$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 14th

1) When driving, if you want to make a right hand turn, which way do you move the indicator? Up OR Down?

(Up)

2) In what country would you find ‘Machu Picchu’?

(Peru)

3) Comic world legend Stan Lee passed away earlier this week. Which superhero franchise was he known to work for?

(Marvel)

4) How many legs do butterflies have?

(Six)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: It takes about eight minutes for light from the sun to reach the Earth’s surface.

(True)

6) Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs were in LA playing the Kings. Which team won?

(Leafs)

7) Cannelloni, Cavapatti and Paccheri are all types of what?

(Pasta)

8) How many muffins would I have if I bought two bakers dozens?

(Twenty Six)

9) What is the main ingredient of a mince pie?

(Fruit)

10) Mixing yellow and blue paint together will give you what colour?

(Green)