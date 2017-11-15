$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 15th

1. There’s a saying that says Men are from Mars and Women are from “where”

Venus

2. The Justice League is comprised of DC comic or Marvel comic characters

DC comic

3. In the fictional television show The Simpsons, the Simpsons live in what town

Springfield

4. George Washington was the first President of the United States, who was the first Prime Minister of Canada

Sir John A. Macdonald

5. In DreamWorks Madagascar, Melman was voiced by David Schimmer. What kind of animal is Melman

Giraffe

6. There will be a 2018 Reputation North American Tour with which artist

Taylor Swift



7. Which Ocean is to the north of the North West Territories?

Arctic Ocean



8.True or False, the internet was created in 1969

True

9. Which Dr Seuss character is quoted as saying “I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues”

The Lorax

10. It’s no coincidence we are going to ask you to spell coincidence

CO I N C I D E N C E