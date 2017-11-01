$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 1st

1.Are there 30 or 31 days in the month of November

30

2. What piece of jewelry is most commonly presented during a marriage proposal?

Ring

3. In this fairy tale who planted magic seeds that grew a giant bean stalk

Jack

4. In what type of restaurant would you most likely find the condiment wasabi?

Japanese

5. What was the name of the cartoon character that was always trying to catch the roadrunner

Wile E. Coyote

6.True or False The Houston Astros are the World Series Champions

False

7. Reputation is the title of which artist’s new album being released on November 10th

Taylor Swift

8. What retail nickname is given to Friday November 24th

Black Friday

9. What popular craft show is coming to the Barrie Molson Centre this weekend?

Christmas Craft Show

10. If Sally was saving for a new snowboard that cost $675 and already had $125, how much more does she need to save

$550