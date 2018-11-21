$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 21

1) How many time zones does Canada have?

(6)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The human skeleton is made up of less than 100 bones.

(False-206)

3) Six years after Wreck It Ralph opened in theaters, its sequel comes out today. What is Ralph breaking in this film?

(The Internet)

4) What shape is the Yield sign?

(Triangle)

5) In chess, what is the name of the piece that can only move in an ‘L’ formation?

(Knight)

6) How many inches are in a foot?

(12)

7) What is the name of the professional lacrosse team from Toronto?

(Toronto Rock)

8) How many valves does a tuba have?

(Three)

9) What is the capital city of Quebec?

(Quebec City/Quebec)

10) SPELL: Consistent.

(C-O-N-S-I-S-T-E-N-T)