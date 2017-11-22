$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 22nd
1. Flip Flops are meant to be worn on what part of the body Feet […]
1. Flip Flops are meant to be worn on what part of the body
Feet
2. What colour hat did Curious George’s owner wear
Yellow
3. What company makes Barbie
Mattel
4. How many months of the year begin with the letter A
2 (April / August)
5. In which ocean did the famous Titanic Ship sink
Atlantic
6. Tonight in the NHL, the Leafs face off against the Panthers. Where are the Panthers from
Florida
7. What letter is located between the Z and the C on a standard keyboard
X
8. If you were to visit Baffin Island, what Territory OR Province are you visiting
Nunavut
9. Spell Nunavut
NUN A V U T
10. What is 2.4 (two points four) multiplied by 100
240