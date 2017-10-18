$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 18th
1. Which is the only Smurf with a red hat
Papa Smurf
2. The school of Hogwarts is from which book and movie franchise
Harry Potter
3. Which team won last night’s Leafs game
The Leafs
4. Which player on the Pittsburgh Penguins wears the Number 87
Sidney Crosby
5. Does daylight savings time end or begin on November 5th
Ends
6. In the story the Jungle Book, what type of animal is the character Baloo
Bear
7. What is the distance around a circle called
Circumference
8. Spell circumference
C I R C U M F E R E N C E
9. True or False, Saturn is the only planet in our solar system with a ring around it
False
10. Brad had 1000 balloons.626 are blue, the rest are red. How many of the balloons are red
374