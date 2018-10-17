$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 1st

1) What US state famous for corn, also has a city in it that’s considered the ‘Ice Cream Capital of the World’?

(Iowa)

2) Which Toronto sports team has their home opener tonight?

(Raptors)

3) Which singer just gave back her engagement ring to Pete Davidson?

(Ariana Grande)

4) In Greek mythology, what was Medusa’s hair made of?

(Snakes)

5) Today, we make history, as Canada is the second country in the world to legalize WHAT?

(Marijuana)

6) Soccer to Canadians is known as WHAT to British citizens?

(Football)

7) Darla has 13 scarves for sale. If 9 people bought 1 scarf each, how many are left in the store?

(4)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: A monkey was the first animal to go into space.

(False- a dog Laika in 1957)

9) What gas do all fuels need in order to burn?

(Oxygen)

10) SPELL: Oxygen.

(O-X-Y-G-E-N)