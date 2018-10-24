$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 24th

1) In the Solar System, what is the third planet from the sun called?

(Earth)

2) SPELL: Misspell.

(M-I-S-S-P-E-L-L)

3) The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Winnipeg today playing which team?

(The Jets)

4) What happened to Pinocchio when he told a lie?

(His nose grew)

5) Which chess piece always stays on the same coloured square?

(Bishop)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: A Canthus is a type of flower.

(FALSE)

7) What type of arachnid represents the star sign Scorpio?

(Scorpion)

8) Which mammal, commonly associated with Halloween, is the only one that can fly?

(Bat)

9) How any years are in a decade?

(10)

10) “Ringo” was the second drummer for which famous band?

(The Beatles)