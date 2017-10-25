$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 25th
1. True or False, you do NOT have to use sunscreen in the winter False […]
1. True or False, you do NOT have to use sunscreen in the winter
False
2. What day of the week is it
Wednesday
3. Rocky, Marshall, and Chase are characters on which childrens show
Paw Patrol
4. McDonalds has a contest on now bases around which popular board game
Monopoly
5. In which season do we have the least amount of sunlight
Winter
6. If you had an appointment at 130 and arrived 35 minutes EARLY, what time did you arrive at
12:55
7. A wind vane tells us where the wind is going OR where the wind is coming from?
Coming from
8. In football, the “QB” plays which position
Quarter back
9. If your birthday was today, what astrological sign would you have
Scorpio
10. If listed alphabetically which Canadian Province’s Capital City would be listed first
Edmonton